Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Up 7.8%

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.20, approximately 5,113,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,771,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

