Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Get Chegg alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CHGG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. Chegg has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,652,097.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 781,015 shares of company stock worth $28,538,229. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chegg by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.