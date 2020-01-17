Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.30. The company had a trading volume of 693,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.62 and a 200 day moving average of $437.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $279.33 and a 1-year high of $517.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.76.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

