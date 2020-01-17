Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

GTLS traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.81. 591,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,113. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 86.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

