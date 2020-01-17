Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

