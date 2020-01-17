Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Charles E. Price Sells 7,580 Shares

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 7,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $23,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, First Analysis lowered their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.