Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Cap of $864.72 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Coinbase, OKEx and Kyber Network. Chainlink has a market cap of $864.72 million and $143.99 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, Radar Relay, IDEX, Mercatox, OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.