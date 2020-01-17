CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 20.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at $33,245,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,752. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

