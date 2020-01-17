CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €108.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWC. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.80 ($114.88).

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA stock opened at €107.00 ($124.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 52-week high of €108.60 ($126.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

