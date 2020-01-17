CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$45,126.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,001,611.78.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$63,450.00.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a market cap of $543.06 million and a PE ratio of 17.08.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$315.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.33 million. Analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

