Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.37. Cequence Energy shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 37,525 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cequence Energy Ltd will post 0.0202899 EPS for the current year.

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

