Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.1%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.27, approximately 1,847,401 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,765,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The company has a market cap of $672.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,937 shares of company stock valued at $493,649. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

