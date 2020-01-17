Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 428,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 10,489.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 741,700 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 26,219,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,762,000 after acquiring an additional 300,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centric Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centric Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centric Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 9,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Centric Brands has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $712.43 million for the quarter. Centric Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,914.93% and a negative net margin of 12.74%.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

