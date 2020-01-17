CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CECE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $283.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3,401.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

