CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,438 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

CDW traded down $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.45. 51,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 1 year low of $79.77 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

