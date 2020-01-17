CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) Trading Up 0.1%

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.76, approximately 5,673 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.4902 dividend. This is a boost from CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

