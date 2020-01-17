Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. PDC Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of PDC Energy worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 111,462.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 52.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 226,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,532. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. PDC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

