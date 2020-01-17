Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Invests $8.28 Million in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,452,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,000. Kosmos Energy accounts for about 3.0% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,018,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788,958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,252,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,215,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 15,799.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,374,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,668,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:KOS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.98. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -38.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.99.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.