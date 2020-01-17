Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Increases Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 214.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,721,941 shares during the period. Crescent Point Energy accounts for 4.0% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Crescent Point Energy worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,900,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 557,014 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 11,442,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $21,770,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,275,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 44,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,649. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.91 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

