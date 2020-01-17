Caymus Capital Partners L.P. Has $28.92 Million Stock Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,166,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462,862 shares during the period. Encana makes up 10.4% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Encana were worth $28,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Encana during the third quarter worth $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encana by 31.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Insiders have bought 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ECA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Shares of NYSE ECA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 1,595,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,469,033. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

