Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Catasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Catasys stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 141,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,511. The company has a market capitalization of $283.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.69. Catasys has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Catasys will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catasys by 3,667.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 448,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catasys by 43.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Catasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Catasys by 23.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Catasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

