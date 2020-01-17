Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Stephens initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Catalent stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.13. 179,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,275. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

