CasinoCoin (CSC) Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $38.78 million and $178,357.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.03604893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00204694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130237 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,979,200 coins and its circulating supply is 39,638,649,255 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.