CashBet Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $50.98. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $5,932.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $518.67 or 0.05831677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128200 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001236 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,450,925 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $10.39 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

