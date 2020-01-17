Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.96 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $894,986.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.95 or 0.06057377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00127580 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,371,882,682 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.