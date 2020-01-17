Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 10.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival by 1.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Carnival by 4.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carnival by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,490. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

