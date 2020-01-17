Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.36. Carnarvon Petroleum shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 988,370 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $554.66 million and a P/E ratio of -59.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.41.

Carnarvon Petroleum Company Profile (ASX:CVN)

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

