Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDLX. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 30,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,258. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 28,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,053,206.35. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,444 shares of company stock worth $23,876,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 50,621 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.