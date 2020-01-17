Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.78

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

CSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5,298.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

