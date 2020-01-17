Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.35. Cardinal Resources shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 33,490 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57.

Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

