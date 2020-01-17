Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Sells 6,305 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for 34.3% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV owned 2.36% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $44,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $165,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

ITM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,955. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1543 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.