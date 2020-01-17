Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

CSU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,518. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.33). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The company had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 818,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 582,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 63,878 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.