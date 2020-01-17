CanYaCoin (CAN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $441.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.26 or 0.06034597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035383 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX, Bancor Network and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

