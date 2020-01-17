Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 23.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 120.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,141. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

