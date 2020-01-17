Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,868 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,085,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 50.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

