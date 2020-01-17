Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,198,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,596. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

