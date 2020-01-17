Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 217 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.76. 124,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.45 and a 12-month high of $162.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

