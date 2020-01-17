Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.37. 266,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,945. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.79 and a 200 day moving average of $240.42. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.51 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.11.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.