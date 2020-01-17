Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. 1,225,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,008,648. The company has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

