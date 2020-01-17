Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $184.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.