Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after purchasing an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 550,956 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.69.

NEE stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.43. 61,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,125. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $252.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.