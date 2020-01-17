Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 57,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 146,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.11. 95,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,495. The stock has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.13. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $347.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

