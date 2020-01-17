Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.48.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. 2,171,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.93. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after buying an additional 3,514,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

