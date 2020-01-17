Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $370.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BA. Cowen cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.97.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $332.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 1 year low of $319.55 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

