Canaccord Genuity Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$7.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BDT opened at C$7.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.19 million and a PE ratio of 39.06.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$378.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$431.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 216.67%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

