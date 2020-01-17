Canaccord Genuity Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$4.75

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWX. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$5.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.85. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of $415.25 million and a PE ratio of 29.18.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$354.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amar Doman acquired 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,035 shares in the company, valued at C$696,789. Also, Director Sam Fleiser acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,076.25.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

