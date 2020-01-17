Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) a C$4.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price target on NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

NexgenRx stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. NexgenRx has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

