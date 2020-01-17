Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) a C$4.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price target on NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
NexgenRx stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. NexgenRx has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.
About NexgenRx
