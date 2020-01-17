Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 2,346 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.02.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

