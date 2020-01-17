Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,763,000 after purchasing an additional 577,994 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,285,000 after purchasing an additional 517,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.41.

DAL stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

