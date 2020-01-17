Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.80

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (LON:COG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and traded as high as $33.00. Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 12,510 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.20.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

